Daviess Co. school offers tips for dealing with first day of class anxiety

Janet Mazur secretly recorded a video of her daughter, Lauren, perfectly filling in the sound, for every character, for the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.More >>
From Deaconess Hospital to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Evansville's main campus has a new name.More >>
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is updating the "No Meth Task Force."More >>
Stock up on those tissues, that first day of preschool or kindergarten could mean a lot of tears for both kids and the parents.More >>
Police say they were called Sunday evening to a home on Newton Street. They say John Layman called 911 to say he was being held against his will.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
