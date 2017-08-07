TSA pre-check early enrollment now available

In preparation of the new TSA pre-check line coming to EVV, they have set up a location for you to sing-up for the program.

If you decide to sign-up it will allow you to move through the security lines quicker, because you will be allowed to keep your shoes, jackets, and belts on. You can sign up online or in person this week at the airport.

For online registration, click the following link: IdentoGO

Dates and times are as follows:

August 7-9, 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. and 3 p. m. till 7 p.m.

August 10-11, 7 a.m. till 11 a.m and 12 p.m. till 4 p.m.

