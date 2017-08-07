Police: Jasper man offers officer money for sex act

A Jasper man was arrested after police say he offered an officer money for a sex act.

Police say they were called Sunday evening to a home on Newton Street.

They say John Layman called 911 to say he was being held against his will.

Officers say there was no sound coming from the apartment, and it was dark. After several attempts to get someone to answer, police left.

They say a few minutes later, another 911 call came in from Layman saying he was being held against his will.

Again, police say no one would answer when they arrived.

Police then forced their way in and found Layman and a woman standing inside.

Police say Layman told them he didn't need help, and he was just kidding.

Officers say Layman was highly intoxicated and was taken to the hospital after he was arrested for false informing.

Officers say as they were leaving the hospital, Laying offered one of the officers $100 to perform a sex act on him.

Layman is now also facing a prostitution charge.

