Taco Tierra celebrates 40th anniversary in Mt. Carmel

A local taco place is celebrating 40 years in the tri-state.

There was a celebration with 40 cent soft tacos and drinks Monday.

Our media partner, the Mount Carmel Register, was there as cars lined Market Street to get in on the deals.

All locations are selling 40 cent drinks until closing Monday night.

The Mt. Carmel location will start selling 40 cent soft tacos again Monday night from 4:30 to 8:30.

The limit is 12 per car.

Taco Tierra has four locations.

- Mt. Carmel opened Aug. 6, 1977

- Princeton opened on May 26, 1978

- Fairfield opened June 6, 1984

- Evansville opened July 5, 2006

