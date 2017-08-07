Taco Tierra celebrates 40th anniversary in Mt. Carmel

A local taco place is celebrating 40 years in the tri-state. There was a celebration with 40 cent soft tacos and drinks Monday.More >>
In Henderson County, construction on a long-awaited new elementary school is underway. This will be the last school year for Spottsville Elementary to be in its old home.More >>
A young Evansville boy seriously hurt in a crash last week in Illinois continues to recover. His mother posted to social media that Wes Stone is now expected to survive.More >>
The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility announces that Heavy Trash Pick-up will begin next Monday, August 14, and is scheduled to run through Friday, October 20.More >>
Police say they had received several complaints that Kevin Johnson is often armed with a handgun and involved in an ATV theft ring.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
