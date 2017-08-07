Evansville boy hurt in IL crash expected to survive

A young Evansville boy seriously hurt in a crash last week in Illinois continues to recover.

His mother posted to social media that Wes Stone is now expected to survive.

His sister, Jaylee, however, did not. Her mother, Emily, says her organs were donated to help save other lives.

The family was traveling on Interstate 64 through Jefferson County, Illinois, when state police say Stone lost control in the rain.

Her SUV hit a utility truck and a bus.

Emily posted an update Monday morning on Wes' condition.

The community is raising money to help with medical and funeral expenses.

