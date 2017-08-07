Fall heavy trash pick-up now underway in Evansville

Mt. Carmel police say several retailers in town are complaining about fake $20 bills being used as payment.More >>
A section of Interstate 69 is closed in the southbound lanes because of a crash.More >>
Two men from Michigan were arrested Saturday in Daviess County, Indiana. State Police say they spotted a car driving 92 miles per hour on Interstate 69.More >>
Vanderburgh County deputies working on "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement arrested two drivers around the same time in the same area.More >>
Evansville police were called to a pharmacy for a break-in alarm. It happened at Nation's Medicines on First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
