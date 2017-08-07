Fall heavy trash pick-up begins Aug. 14 in Evansville

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility announces that Heavy Trash Pick-up will begin next Monday, August 14, and is scheduled to run through Friday, October 20.

This semi-annual curbside service is available to City residents who pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible.

The collection schedule and area maps are available on the City’s GIS website – www.evansvillegis.com – by clicking “Heavy Trash Pickup Dates” on the right. To help keep crews on schedule and prevent heavy trash from sitting out on the curb longer than necessary, the number of days allocated for collection in each specific area has been determined based on the volume of heavy trash set out in the past and the number of days required to collect it.

Heavy trash must be placed in manageable, organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day collection is scheduled in an area.

Items that will be collected include:

Carpet

Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 ft. and no wider than 2 ft. in diameter

Furniture

Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, etc.

Appliances

Stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, etc.

Limit two of each type of appliance per household

Electronics

Stereos, Radios etc.

NO computers or accessories

NO Televisions

Building materials/construction debris

Must be in trash cans, boxes, etc. of such size and weight that they can be reasonably lifted by two average adults

Containers must be strong enough that they do not break apart while being lifted even if they are wet

Privacy fence sections must be cut in half or smaller manageable size

NO concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Items that will NOT be collected include:

Any trash that Allied Waste would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract

Automobile parts

Batteries

Tires

Televisions

Hazardous materials

Computers or accessories

Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Heavy trash that does not meet these requirements will not be picked up. If a customer has put their heavy trash out according to the requirements above yet feels they were missed, they can call Allied Waste at 812-424-3345 within two days to report a possible missed pick-up.

Note that many items not collected through the City’s heavy trash pick-up can be properly disposed of through programs offered by the Solid Waste District, including Tire Amnesty Days, Electronics Recycling Days and Household Hazardous Waste Day (Tox Away Day). Additional information about these programs and upcoming program dates is available in the Solid Waste District’s section of the City Website (www.evansvillegov.org/Index.aspx?page=50) or by calling 812-436-7800.

