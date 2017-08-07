Deaconess announces name change for main campus

Deaconess has changed the name of its main campus in Evansville.

At a Monday morning press conference, CEO Shawn McCoy said the name of the hospital will now be Deaconess Midtown.

Name Change: Deaconess off Mary Street will now be called Midtown Hospital. The campus will be known as Deaconess Midtown Campus! pic.twitter.com/ausSupWZYk — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) August 7, 2017

Officials say giving the campus a unique name will help clear up confusion on where exactly to go.

Several remodels are also underway at the hospital.

Brittany Harry was at the press conference and she'll have more about it later today on 14 News.

