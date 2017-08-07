Deaconess announces name change for main campus

A judge has ruled that IBM Corp. owes Indiana $78 million in damages stemming from the company's failed effort to automate much of the state's welfare services.More >>
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is updating the "No Meth Task Force."More >>
Deaconess is changing the name of its main campus in Evansville.More >>
Traffic is moving again on East Morgan Avenue after a backup during the commute Monday morning.More >>
This week marks the new school year for thousands of Evansville students. As always, school zone safety is a priority for the Evansville Police Department and our education partners.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him continues.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
