EPD looking for driver after truck found in ditch

Traffic is moving again on East Morgan Avenue after a backup during the commute Monday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department and Evansville police responded to a flipped truck off East Morgan Avenue, across from the McDonald Golf Course.

Police say a METS driver called 911 after seeing the car.

No one was inside when police and fire arrived.

Still waiting on info but I heard from a firefighter that this happened overnight and the driver was not here when car was found. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) August 7, 2017

Police say they have notified local hospitals to see if they can find the driver.

