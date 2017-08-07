EPD looking for driver after truck found in ditch - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD looking for driver after truck found in ditch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Traffic is moving again on East Morgan Avenue after a backup during the commute Monday morning. 

The Evansville Fire Department and Evansville police responded to a flipped truck off East Morgan Avenue, across from the McDonald Golf Course.

Police say a METS driver called 911 after seeing the car.

No one was inside when police and fire arrived.

Police say they have notified local hospitals to see if they can find the driver.

