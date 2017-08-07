School zone safety a top priority for EPD as new school year begins

This week marks the new school year for thousands of Evansville students. As always, school zone safety is a priority for the Evansville Police Department and our education partners.

We will have increased patrols in school zones to ensure drivers are following the posted 20mph school zone speed limit. Several methods are used to notify drivers that school zones are in effect. They include yellow flashing lights, school zone times posted on the speed limit signs, and crossing guards working at their assigned spots. Officers will also be monitoring the areas around the schools where student pedestrian traffic increases.

Parents and students are reminded to use sidewalks, cross in designated crosswalks, and to follow the instructions of the crossing guards at the intersections where they are present.

Parochial schools will resume on Tuesday and the EVSC schools will resume on Wednesday.

