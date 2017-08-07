ISP: Remember to stop for school buses

A judge has ruled that IBM Corp. owes Indiana $78 million in damages stemming from the company's failed effort to automate much of the state's welfare services.More >>
Students in southwest Indiana will soon be heading back to school and Indiana State Police would like to remind everyone the importance of watching for students and for stopping for school buses while they are loading and/or unloading children.More >>
An incoming freshman basketball player at USI was shot this weekend.More >>
Spreading kindness and cheer with rocks. It's all apart of the Warrick County Rocks Gifting Project. The program started a few months ago and has since grown within the entire county. Even with the rain on Sunday, kids still set out to look for rocks.More >>
Evansville firefighters said a fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the alleyway of the Aramark facility at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Dresden Street. Investigators said carts full of rugs and rags were on fire and they're trying to figure out how that happened.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
