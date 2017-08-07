Watch now on Sunrise: Damp Monday, Pence Denial, Back to school week

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DAMP MONDAY: About two inches of rain fell across the area on Sunday, and damp conditions continue early today. Temperatures will also struggle to reach 80 degrees which is well below normal. Byron says we could have some additional showers with a few storms through this evening under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

PENCE DENIAL: Vice President Mike Pence is slamming a news report suggesting that he's getting ready for a possible run for the White House in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't. Pence says his team is focused on advancing Trump's agenda and seeing the president re-elected in 2020. The news report takes note of Pence's busy political schedule and active fundraising, although it also says his advisers claim he'd only throw his hat in the ring if Trump decides against running.

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK: It's back to school for thousands of students in the area this week. We'll have complete coverage on Sunrise. This morning, Hillary Simon will be live in Henderson County for a progress report on construction at the new Spottsville Elementary School.

So, enjoy your Monday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.