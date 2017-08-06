Rock gifting project spreads cheer across Warrick Co.

Spreading kindness and cheer with rocks is all a part of the Warrick County Rocks Gifting Program.

The program started a few months ago and has since grown within the entire county.

Even with the rain on Sunday, kids still set out to look for rocks.

If you're interested in becoming apart of the groups, visit Warrick Co. Rocks Facebook Page or Boonville Kid's Rock Facebook Page.

