Rock gifting project spreads cheer across Warrick Co.

Spreading kindness and cheer with rocks. It's all apart of the Warrick County Rocks Gifting Project. The program started a few months ago and has since grown within the entire county. Even with the rain on Sunday, kids still set out to look for rocks.More >>
Spreading kindness and cheer with rocks. It's all apart of the Warrick County Rocks Gifting Project. The program started a few months ago and has since grown within the entire county. Even with the rain on Sunday, kids still set out to look for rocks.More >>
An incoming freshman basketball player at USI was shot this weekend.More >>
An incoming freshman basketball player at USI was shot this weekend.More >>
Evansville firefighters said a fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the alleyway of the Aramark facility at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Dresden Street. Investigators said carts full of rugs and rags were on fire and they're trying to figure out how that happened.More >>
Evansville firefighters said a fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the alleyway of the Aramark facility at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Dresden Street. Investigators said carts full of rugs and rags were on fire and they're trying to figure out how that happened.More >>
Even though there aren't any elections in Indiana this year, the state's Democratic party is still taking action.More >>
Even though there aren't any elections in Indiana this year, the state's Democratic party is still taking action.More >>
Sunday's a good day for comfort food especially with the rainy weather, and Bosse Field had plenty of it.More >>
Sunday's a good day for comfort food especially with the rainy weather, and Bosse Field had plenty of it.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>