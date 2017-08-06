RECAP: Gardner homers again, Otters beat Rascals

Jeff Gardner hit his 20th home run of the season as the Otters took the series over the River City Rascals 7-3.

Evansville (40-31) never trailed during the game with scoring spread across four innings.

River City (39-35) dropped their third series of the year to the Otters, and the second at CarShield Field.

Shane Weedman earned the win for the Otters despite five walks in the contest.

He gave up just two earned runs on four hits with a single strike out in six innings of work.

For Weedman, it was his fourth win of the year and first in the starting role since coming off the disabled list on July 3.

The Otters opened up the game with two runs in the first inning.

Dane Phillips hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Ryan Long who led off the game with a walk.

Zach Welz then scored Jeff Gardner on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

River City wouldn’t get on the board until the third inning.

Jason Merjano plated Brandon Thomas with an RBI single to make it 2-1.

In the fourth inning, the Otters added on to their lead.

An RBI single from Chris Riopedre scored John Schultz.

With Long at third base, Riopedre stole his way over to second to move into scoring position. It was his team leading 12th steal of the year.

After a Josh Allen walk to load the bases, Phillips drove in both Long and Riopedre on an RBI single to make it 5-1.

In the sixth, River City added a single run when Josh Silver scored on a Mike Jurgella double play ball getting the Rascals to within three.

Jeff Gardner hit a deep ball in the seventh inning to right center field for his 20th home run of the year and an Evansville 6-2 lead.

The Rascals scored their final run the bottom of the seventh.

Paul Kronenfeld scored on a throwing error from Allen, but Kyano Cummings forced a fly out from Josh Silver to retire the side.

For good measure, Evansville added a run on a bases loaded walk to Nick Walker that scored Gardner making it 7-3.

Lucas Laster took the loss for River City.

Laster walked four and struck out just one with the Otters recording nine hits against the starter in five innings.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters