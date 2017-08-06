USI basketball player taken to hospital after being shot

An incoming freshman basketball player at USI was shot this weekend.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reports Emmanuel Little was attending a party in Indianapolis.

We're told several people attempted to enter the residence without paying the cover charge.

Little was escorting a man out. That man shot Little in the right arm and the right side of his abdomen.

IMPD said Little was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

USI has released the following statement:

The University of Southern Indiana has been informed that incoming freshman basketball player Emmanuel Little sustained non-life threatening injuries late Saturday morning near his home in Indianapolis. With the current details available, we are hopeful for a full recovery.

