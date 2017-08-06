Round two of the City's Men's Golf Tournament - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Round two of the City's Men's Golf Tournament

Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN

It was a day full of rain that left the course a little soggy, but the tournament went on.

Helfrich Hills Course Course hosted round two of The City men's Golf Tournament, and the wet conditions were a pretty big factor.

Tournament Director Bob Walther said rain hasn't played a huge part in the tournament for 15 years but no matter what, a cut will be made today. 

Despite the bad weather, it has been a great weekend of golf. 

