Round two of the City's Men's Golf Tournament

It was a day full of rain that left the course a little soggy, but the tournament went on.

Helfrich Hills Course Course hosted round two of The City men's Golf Tournament, and the wet conditions were a pretty big factor.

Tournament Director Bob Walther said rain hasn't played a huge part in the tournament for 15 years but no matter what, a cut will be made today.

Despite the bad weather, it has been a great weekend of golf.

