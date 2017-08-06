IN Dems hold grassroots training session

Evansville firefighters said a fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the alleyway of the Aramark facility at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Dresden Street. Investigators said carts full of rugs and rags were on fire and they're trying to figure out how that happened.More >>
Evansville firefighters said a fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the alleyway of the Aramark facility at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Dresden Street. Investigators said carts full of rugs and rags were on fire and they're trying to figure out how that happened.More >>
Even though there aren't any elections in Indiana this year, the state's Democratic party is still taking action.More >>
Even though there aren't any elections in Indiana this year, the state's Democratic party is still taking action.More >>
Sunday's a good day for comfort food especially with the rainy weather, and Bosse Field had plenty of it.More >>
Sunday's a good day for comfort food especially with the rainy weather, and Bosse Field had plenty of it.More >>
Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).More >>
Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).More >>
If you were eagerly awaiting the broadcast debut of Jay Cutler, you will have to wait a little longer after the Heritage Hills Patriots alum signed a (deal) with the Miami Dolphins.More >>
If you were eagerly awaiting the broadcast debut of Jay Cutler, you will have to wait a little longer after the Heritage Hills Patriots alum signed a (deal) with the Miami Dolphins.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>