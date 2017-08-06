IN Dems hold grassroots training session

Even though there aren't any elections in Indiana this year, the state's Democratic party is still taking action.

State party chairman Jon Zody held a "Day of Action" grassroots training session at the Vanderburgh Public Library.

Anyone who attended learned how to canvass and reach out to voters.

Zuder said he first came up with the idea after the election.

After a short meeting, they starting campaigning door-to-door and over the phone.

