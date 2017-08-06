Over 40 vendors compete in Stombolifest

Sunday's a good day for comfort food especially with the rainy weather, and Bosse Field had plenty of it.

It was their first ever Strombolifest.

Over 40 vendors came from around the region, to competing for the top prize in several different categories.

Organizers said it's a way to give local restaurants publicity.

The winner of each category got a special trophy.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.