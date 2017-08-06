Hinsdale (IL) earns shot at advancing to Williamsport; will face IN or KY on Monday

Evansville Fire Department firefighters are on scene right now for a structure fire at Aramark.More >>
Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).More >>
Dozens of people gathered at a vigil outside Ozanam Family Shelter to remember the life of Amber Herron.More >>
AT&T's Call Center in Evansville is hosted their first ever Diversity Festival.More >>
Three people are in the Hopkins County jail after a police chase Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
