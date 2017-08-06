Hinsdale (IL) earns shot at advancing to Williamsport; will face IN or KY on Monday

Hinsdale defeated Beardstown in the 12-years-old and under, state championship game 4-0.

Hinsdale relied on the arm of Andres Waelter, 12-years-old, who threw a perfect game to win the state title. Hinsdale will represent Illinois in Indianapolis in the Great Lakes region, where several of their games will be on ESPN or the ESPN app.

Their first game will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Hinsdale's opponent will be the winner of the game between Indiana and Kentucky. The winner of the regional will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Video courtesy: Morgan Henton & MHP Video

