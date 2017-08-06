Aramark building suffers extensive damage after fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aramark building suffers extensive damage after fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Fire Department firefighters were on scene for a structure fire at Aramark Uniform Services on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the building on Florence Street not long after 10 a.m. Sunday. Evansville dispatch confirmed a few minutes later crews were on scene, saying it was a working structure fire.

According to the district fire chief, multiple bins filled with rugs caught fire, causing the sprinklers to go off.

While the exact cause is still unknown at this time, an arson investigator has been contacted.

