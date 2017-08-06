Mater Dei Wildcats 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mater Dei Wildcats 2017 football schedule

  • August 20: vs Lutheran North (STL)
  • August 25: at Owensboro
  • September 1: vs Harrison
  • September 8: vs Memorial
  • September 15: vs North
  • September 22: at Castle
  • September 29: vs Bosse
  • October 6: at Central
  • October 13: at Reitz

