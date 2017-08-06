Jasper Wildcats 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper Wildcats 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jasper Wildcats Twitter)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -
  • 8/18 vs Memorial
  • 8/25 vs Southridge
  • 9/1 at Boonville
  • 9/8 at Heritage Hills
  • 9/15 at Vincennes Lincoln
  • 9/22 vs Princeton
  • 9/29 at Mount Carmel (IL)
  • 10/6 at Washington
  • 10/13 Mount Vernon (Posey)

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

