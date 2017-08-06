Boonville Pioneers 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boonville Pioneers 2017 football schedule

  • 8/18 vs Washington
  • 8/25 at Vincennes Lincoln
  • 9/1 vs Jasper
  • 9/8 at Harrisburg (IL)
  • 9/15 vs Tell City
  • 9/22 vs Mount Vernon (Posey)
  • 9/29 at Princeton
  • 10/6 at South Spencer
  • 10/13 at Mount Carmel (IL)

