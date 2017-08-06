Mount Vernon Wildcats 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mount Vernon Wildcats 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mt. Vernon Twitter) (Source: Mt. Vernon Twitter)
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -
  • 8/18 vs Heritage Hills
  • 8/25 vs North Posey
  • 9/1 at Mount Carmel (IL)
  • 9/8 vs Vincennes Lincoln
  • 9/15 at Washington
  • 9/22 at Boonville
  • 9/29 at Scottsburg
  • 10/6 vs Princeton
  • 10/13 at Jasper

