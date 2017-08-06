Washington Hatchets 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Washington Hatchets 2017 football schedule

WASHINGTON, IN
  • August 18 at Boonville
  • August 25 at Bosse
  • September 1 vs Princeton
  • September 8 at North Daviess
  • September 15 vs Mount Vernon
  • September 22 vs Mount Carmel (IL)
  • September 29 at Vincennes Lincoln
  • October 6 vs Jasper
  • October 13 at North Knox

