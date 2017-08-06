Vincennes Lincoln Alices 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vincennes Lincoln Alices 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Vincennes Lincoln Twitter) (Source: Vincennes Lincoln Twitter)
VINCENNES, IN (WFIE) -
  • August 18 at Owen Valley
  • August 25 vs Boonville
  • September 1 vs Lexington Christian (KY)
  • September 8 vs Mount Vernon
  • September 15 at Jasper
  • September 22 at North Knox
  • September 29 vs Washington
  • October 6 vs Mount Carmel (IL)
  • October 13 at Princeton

