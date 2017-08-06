Pike Central Charges 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pike Central Charges 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pike Central Twitter)
PIKE CO., IN
  • 8/18 at Bosse
  • 8/25 vs Princeton
  • 9/1 at Heritage Hills
  • 9/8 vs Tell City
  • 9/15 at Forest Park
  • 9/22 vs South Spencer
  • 9/29 vs Gibson Southern
  • 10/6 at Southridge
  • 10/13 vs North Posey

