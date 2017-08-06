Heritage Hills Patriots 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Heritage Hills Patriots 2017 football schedule

  • 8/18 at Mount Vernon (Posey)
  • 8/25 at Tell City
  • 9/1 vs Pike Central
  • 9/8 vs Jasper
  • 9/15 at North Posey
  • 9/22 vs Gibson Southern
  • 9/29 vs Southridge
  • 10/6 at Forest Park
  • 10/13 at South Spencer

