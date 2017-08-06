Heritage Hills Patriots 2017 football schedule

We found out the assistant director at Crossroads started up her own business.More >>
John Hayden was officially caucused in after beating out Alan Leibundguth by a 9-4 vote. Now, Hayden said he's looking forward to serving the same city that he grew up in."
On Saturday, local antique vendors crowded the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center for the 25th annual Antique and Market Craft and Vendor Fair.
Standing room only at John James Audobon State Park in Henderson today for a presentation previewing the total solar eclipse.
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took its donation efforts to new heights thanks to some RC planes.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.
