Gibson Southern Titans 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gibson Southern Titans 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Gibson Southern Twitter) (Source: Gibson Southern Twitter)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -
  • 8/18 vs Forest Park
  • 8/25 vs South Spencer
  • 9/1 at North Posey
  • 9/8 at Henderson Co.
  • 9/15 vs Princeton
  • 9/22 at Heritage Hills
  • 9/29 at Pike Central
  • 10/6 vs Tell City
  • 10/13 at Southridge

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly