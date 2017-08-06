Crash remains under investigation after 2 people killed in Dubois Co. wreck

Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to the press release from ISP, at 8:35 p.m. Benjamin Brunecker, 27-years-old, of Jasper, was eastbound on SR-56 when he was unable to avoid a moped, which was carrying two individuals and stopped in the road, while driving his mid-1990s pickup truck. One rider was thrown from the moped, while the other individual became pinned underneath the truck, the press release states.

The Dubois County Coroner pronounced one of the moped riders deceased at the scene. The other moped rider was taken to Memorial Hospital, but died not long after arrival, according to ISP's press release.

This accident remains under investigation and we will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.