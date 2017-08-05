AT&T call center hosts first Diversity Festival

AT&T's Call Center in Evansville is hosted their first ever Diversity Festival.

The event kicked off around 2:00 p.m. Saturday and brought in a variety of food trucks, vendors, and entertainment.

AT&T's area manager, Dale Taylor, said AT&T has been a proud supporter of a very diverse work environment for a long time now.

Taylor says they recognize that everyone has something to bring to the table and contribute.

He tells us this is to simply celebrate diversity and how everyone can put their differences aside and come together.

"The message to me is very clear everybody is important everybody is able to work well together, we're very proud of that we like that and the message is that we just want to get that appreciation out not only to our employees but to our community," said Taylor.

He hopes to make it a yearly event.

