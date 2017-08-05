AT&T call center hosts first Diversity Festival

Dozens of people gathered at a vigil outside Ozanam Family Shelter to remember the life of Amber Herron.More >>
AT&T's Call Center in Evansville is hosted their first ever Diversity Festival.More >>
Three people are in the Hopkins County jail after a police chase Saturday afternoon.More >>
Anyone who drives past "Everything Under The Sun" in Huntingburg can take whatever is sprawled out on a table out front for back to school, no questions asked.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal ATV accident on Saturday.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
