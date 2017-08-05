Three arrested after Madisonville police chase

Three people are in the Hopkins County jail after a police chase Saturday afternoon.

Madisonville Police say they tried to stop a car that may have been stolen.

Officers say the car took off, speeding through a neighborhood near Outer W. Broadway Ave.

The chase was stopped for safety reasons, but police say they later got a call about the same car.

While responding, officers say they spotted another suspicious car and found 18-year-old Tyler Bivins in the backseat.

Police believed he was the driver of the first car during the chase.

They say he was in possession of meth and synthetic drugs.

During the investigation, police arrested Nathan Powell for suspicion of DUI and Nikki Teague for drug and tampering charges.

