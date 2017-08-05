Huntingburg Ministry handing out free school supplies all year

Anyone who drives past "Everything Under The Sun" in Huntingburg can take whatever is sprawled out on a table out front for back to school, no questions asked.

Danyal Schmitt says she just moved here, and money's tight.

"It's awesome to find people who can help you out," said Schmitt. "It makes you realize there are still a lot of nice people out there."

Organizers like Rita Worden say the clothing outside the store is all donated, including part of the store's own inventory.

"Growing up, I didn't have a lot," said Worden. "So we want to give back because it is important every child should have the same opportunity."

Worden says events like this help children start off the new school year with a bang.

"They can't go for different reasons to get a haircut, so it helps a child's self esteem to have a new backpack, new supplies, new haircuts to look and feel just like every other child," said Worden.

Worden says her plan is to hold this event every Saturday until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.