Veteran Walch rejoins Evansville roster

The Evansville Otters have signed veteran pitcher Trevor Walch.

He started Saturday night at CarShield Field against the River City Rascals.

The Eufaula, Okla. native rejoins the team after pitching with Evansville in two games last season.

In 2016, Walch went 0-1 with a 10.24 ERA in 9 2/3 innings of work on the mound.

Walch also appeared in the Frontier League Championship Series last season against River City and didn’t allow a run in two postseason appearances.

This is Walch’s fifth season with Evansville. He made his debut with the Otters in 2013 and has a 3.43 career ERA.

Walch posted his best year with Evansville in 2015, finishing 8-8 with a 2.77 ERA while only surrendering 122 hits in 133 1/3 innings that season. In 40 starts with Evansville, he has a 16-15 record and has struck out 211.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.

