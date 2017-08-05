Investigation begins after fatal Perry Co. ATV accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Investigation begins after fatal Perry Co. ATV accident

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Indiana DNR) (Source: Indiana DNR)
PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

An investigation is underway after a fatal ATV accident on Saturday.

According to the press release from DNR, Donald Gill, 54-years-old, of Leopold, was found pinned underneath his ATV around 11 a.m. The press release states Gill was not wearing a helmet and was not using the safety belts of the Polaris Ranger ATV.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

