Residents start rock hunt to help bring Princeton community closer

A group in Princeton is hiding painted rocks across the city.

They started a Facebook group called "Princeton Indiana Rocks." The page started about three to four weeks and already has more than 1,600 followers.

People paint designs and messages on the rocks and then give clues on where to find them. The idea of the rock hunt is to bring the community closer together while having some fun.

Organizers of the rock hunt have seen many community members participate, including local EMT's painting rocks of their own.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.