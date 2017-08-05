Tecumseh Braves 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tecumseh Braves 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tecumseh Twitter) (Source: Tecumseh Twitter)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -
  • 8/18 vs North Daviess
  • 8/25 vs Rock Creek Academy
  • 9/1 at North Knox
  • 9/8 at Forest Park
  • 9/15 vs Perry Central
  • 9/22 at West Washington
  • 9/29 at Springs Valley
  • 10/6 at North Posey
  • 10/13 Dugger Union

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly