Tell City Marksmen 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
  • 8/18 vs Perry Central
  • 8/25 vs Heritage Hills
  • 9/1 at South Spencer
  • 9/8 at Pike Central
  • 9/15 at Boonville
  • 9/22 at Southridge
  • 9/29 vs North Posey
  • 10/6 at Gibson Southern
  • 10/13 vs Forest Park

