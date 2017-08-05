Southridge Raiders 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Southridge Raiders 2017 football schedule

  • 8/18 at Linton Stockton
  • 8/25 at Jasper
  • 9/1 vs Forest Park
  • 9/8 vs North Posey
  • 9/15 at South Spencer
  • 9/22 vs Tell City
  • 9/29 at Heritage Hills
  • 10/6 vs Pike Central
  • 10/13 at Gibson Southern

