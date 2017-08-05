South Spencer Rebels 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

South Spencer Rebels 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: South Spencer Twitter) (Source: South Spencer Twitter)
  • 8/18 at North Posey
  • 8/25 at Gibson Southern
  • 9/1 vs Tell City
  • 9/8 at Owensboro Catholic
  • 9/15 vs Southridge
  • 9/22 at Pike Central
  • 9/29 at Forest Park
  • 10/6 vs Boonville
  • 10/13 vs Heritage Hills

