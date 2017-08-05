North Posey Vikings 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

North Posey Vikings 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: North Posey Twitter)
POSEYVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
  • 8/18 vs South Spencer
  • 8/25 at Mount Vernon (P)
  • 9/1 vs Gibson Southern
  • 9/8 at Southridge
  • 9/15 vs Heritage Hills
  • 9/22 vs Forest Park
  • 9/29 at Tell City
  • 10/6 vs Tecumseh
  • 10/13 at Pike Central

