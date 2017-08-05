Dolphins sign former Bears QB Cutler to 1-yr deal

If you were eagerly awaiting the broadcast debut of Jay Cutler, you will have to wait a little longer after the Heritage Hills Patriots alum signed a one-year deal worth $10 million, including incentives, with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler, now 34-years-old, is expected to compete with Matt Moore for Miami's starting quarterback role after Ryan Tannehill re-injured his left knee on Thursday during practice.

In May of this year, Cutler announced he was retiring from the NFL and planned to join FOX Sports to broadcast games in 2017.

