Dolphins sign former Bears QB Cutler to 1-yr deal

Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).More >>
Saturday's two-vehicle accident near Ireland, Indiana, which killed two people, remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).More >>
If you were eagerly awaiting the broadcast debut of Jay Cutler, you will have to wait a little longer after the Heritage Hills Patriots alum signed a (deal) with the Miami Dolphins.More >>
If you were eagerly awaiting the broadcast debut of Jay Cutler, you will have to wait a little longer after the Heritage Hills Patriots alum signed a (deal) with the Miami Dolphins.More >>
Evansville Fire Department firefighters are on scene right now for a structure fire at Aramark.More >>
Evansville Fire Department firefighters are on scene right now for a structure fire at Aramark.More >>
Dozens of people gathered at a vigil outside Ozanam Family Shelter to remember the life of Amber Herron.More >>
Dozens of people gathered at a vigil outside Ozanam Family Shelter to remember the life of Amber Herron.More >>
AT&T's Call Center in Evansville is hosted their first ever Diversity Festival.More >>
AT&T's Call Center in Evansville is hosted their first ever Diversity Festival.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>