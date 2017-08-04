Otters race past Rascals in series opener

Evansville used a four-run seventh inning on their way to beating the River City Rascals 8-2 in the series opener on Friday.

Evansville (39-30) used just two pitchers in the contest with Luc Rennie striking out eight batters and Kyano Cummings surrendering one hit in three innings.

River City (38-34) scored their only two runs of the game on solo home runs.

In the second inning, Evansville put the first run of the game on the board.

Zach Welz led off the inning with a double in his first plate appearance as an Otter.

An RBI double from Chris Riopedre scored Welz to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, River City evened the score on a solo home run from Josh Ludy.

Evansville added two more runs in the fifth inning.

A Jeff Gardner RBI double scored Josh Allen and Luke Lowery delivered Gardner on an RBI single.

In the sixth, River City brought it back to a one run game on a solo shot from Braxton Martinez to make it 3-2.

It was all Otters from there.

In the seventh inning, John Schultz hit his eighth home run of the year, a two run blast, to make it 5-2.

Welz then came up with his second extra base hit, an RBI triple, to score Lowery.

Riopedre added on another RBI on a groundout to the short stop to make it 7-2.

Evansville added one run for good measure in the ninth on Riopedre’s third RBI of the game, a single to score Lowery to make it 8-2.

Luc Rennie picked up the win for the Otters.

Rennie went six innings giving up just seven hits and walked five in the effort.

Three of those walks came in the fifth inning when Rennie was able to still work out of a bases loaded jam.

Rennie moved his record to 5-3 on the year and lowered his ERA to a 3.38.

Kyano Cummings recorded a three inning save for the Otters.

The left hander allowed just one hit and one walk over the final three frames and while striking out two.

It was the seventh save of the year for Cummings who now boasts a team leading 0.87 ERA.

The Otters and Rascals will resume the series tomorrow evening with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from CarShield Field.

Fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.