Apollo Eagles eager for beginning of season after 2-8 record in previous year

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Apollo Eagles football team has been putting in work in the off season and they are ready to attack the year ahead.

Last season the team finished at 2-8 and it was a year that left the team with a bad taste in their mouth. Eagles head coach Dan Crume says his team has been grinding and working extremely hard.

