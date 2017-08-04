39th Strassenfest kicks-off in Jasper

The 39th annual Strassenfest is heating up in Jasper with several events planned for Friday evening.

But it's not all fun and games out there. There's a bigger benefit to the community.

Jasper Commissioner Director Nancy Eckerle tells us the volunteer committee began planning for next year's fest months ago. She says it's because this community has a sense of pride in their German heritage that they want to shine through to their visitors.

Eckerle estimates 25,000 to 30,000 people attend the festival. And that has a huge impact on the economy, giving local businesses a boom.

She says it's hard to put a value on the economic impact, but you can see it.

"The restaurants benefit," explained Eckerle. "The hotels definitely are all full. The gas stations. Just the shopping, just the whole community benefits greatly from all the people that are here in a whole variety of ways."

Eckerle said this community prides itself off of its cleanliness, but this weekend gives them an extra reason to keep that appearance up.

If you haven't been out here yet, you can come check it out through Sunday.

