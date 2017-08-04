Toxicology report shows Difluoroethane present in driver's blood at time of fatal SR-62 crash

A Princeton man is facing charges after a deadly crash in April.

Michael McCraw Jr., 37-years-old, of Princeton, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Thursday, but has since been released. McCraw is facing two separate counts of Causing Death While Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance and one count of Causing Death When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

The crash happened on April 15, 2017 at the intersection of State Road 62 and Red Bank Road. The other driver, Jonathan Wambach, died a week later.

According to court records, McCraw was traveling 81 mph, one second prior to the time of impact. Authorities say he tested positive for pain killers and THC.

They also said McCraw had been inhaling duster cans, four "Ultra Duster" cans were found inside the car at the time of the crash.

On May 26, 2017, the toxicology report for the blood drawn from McCraw showed positive findings for an inhalant panel, Difluoroethane.

