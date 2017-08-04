Highway 144 closed after OMU power line sparks field fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Highway 144 closed after OMU power line sparks field fire

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Samantha Tooley) (Source: Samantha Tooley)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Highway 144 is closed right now after a large power line came down.

The power line that fell, runs to Owensboro Municipal Utilities. Once the line hit the ground it sparked a field fire, which is under control.

Owensboro fire officials say they are currently waiting for the power line to be shut off.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

