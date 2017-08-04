Lemonade stand to help raise money for Riley Children's Hospital on Saturday

A Boonville family will be helping out an organization that helped them last year.

They will be having a lemonade stand in Elberfeld on Saturday, to benefit Riley Children's Hospital.

Ashley Noffsinger and her husband Ben had a child born with several heart defects. They stayed at Riley's for a month before their baby, Quinn, was born.

Quinn needed surgery just two days after being born.

Now, they will be having a lemonade stand at Freudenberg's Mini Mart off I-69 at the intersection of State Road 68 and State Road 57 in Elberfeld.

It starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ashley says the idea came from her other two kids that really wanted to help out.

"Everything with her has changed our lives and they helped so much and I'm so grateful for the nurses and the doctors," explained Ashley. "The doctors were so amazing. Everyone helped us when we were up there and we just want to do that for everyone else that has problems."

All of the money raised from the stand will go to Riley Children's Hospital. They will also have baked goods available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.