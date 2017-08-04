ISP requesting assistance locating 82-yr-old woman

The public's assistance is being requested by Indiana State Police (ISP) in locating an 82-year-old woman.

Shirley Hankins, 82-years-old, of Evansville, was last seen early Thursday near Eddyville, Kentucky. According to the press release, Hankins was traveling back to her Evansville home from Jackson, Tennessee, but she never returned to her home.

When she was last seen, Hankins was driving a silver 2014 Kia Sedona, with a IN disabled plate, and an Delta Airline sticker on the vehicle's rear bumper.

Hankins, who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and dementia, is described as white female, weighing 140-lb, 5'7" in height.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts or the location of her vehicle are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 1-812-867-2079 or your local police.

