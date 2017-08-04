82-yr-old Evansville woman found in Christian Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

82-yr-old Evansville woman found in Christian Co.

Shirley Hankins, 82, of Evansville (source: Facebook) Shirley Hankins, 82, of Evansville (source: Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The public's assistance was requested by the Indiana State Police (ISP) in helping to find an 82-year-old woman.

Shirley Hankins, 82-years-old, of Evansville, was last seen early Thursday near Eddyville, Kentucky. According to the press release, Hankins was traveling back to her Evansville home from Jackson, Tennessee, but she never returned to her home.

